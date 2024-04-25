870 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in TransDigm Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,241.62 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,255.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,055.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

