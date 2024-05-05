Ensign Energy Services (ESI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
ESI stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
