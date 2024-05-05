Ensign Energy Services (ESI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

