California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $90,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

TFC opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.