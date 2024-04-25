GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $316,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

