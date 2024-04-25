Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 137,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

