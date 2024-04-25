HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,988.13 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $189.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

