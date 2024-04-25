Head-To-Head Comparison: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 10.32% 7.69% 1.42% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Financial Services and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $98.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.40 billion 3.31 $144.66 million $2.71 33.97 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $82.09 million 11.60 $75.94 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

