Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.01. 2,388,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,088. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.