Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 362,758 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,794,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 844.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.