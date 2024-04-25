LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
