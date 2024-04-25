Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Marcus Trading Up 0.7 %
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
