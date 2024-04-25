Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Marcus Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCS opened at $13.64 on Monday. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.