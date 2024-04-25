Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 61,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,765. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

