Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,219. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

