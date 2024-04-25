The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,167 shares of company stock worth $26,987,035. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

