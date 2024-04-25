South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.49 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.