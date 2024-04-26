Analyzing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and SMA Solar Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $127.00 million 0.40 -$50.29 million ($0.43) -0.93 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FTC Solar and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -39.60% -59.79% -31.71% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FTC Solar and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 5 1 1 2.43 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $1.49, suggesting a potential upside of 271.34%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Summary

FTC Solar beats SMA Solar Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

