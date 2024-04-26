Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ARBEW opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

