Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
Shares of ARBEW opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
