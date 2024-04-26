authID (NASDAQ:AUID) versus Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Financial Contrast

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infobird and authID’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $5.51 million 0.64 -$15.27 million N/A N/A authID $190,000.00 402.87 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

Infobird has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A authID -10,210.53% -299.79% -184.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Infobird and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Infobird has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infobird and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of authID shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infobird beats authID on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

