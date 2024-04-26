Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.35. 675,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.26 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.