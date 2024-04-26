Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.42-0.48 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 22,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

