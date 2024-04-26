Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

