Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

