Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Financial Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -41.92% N/A -27.21% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.41 -$29.51 million ($37.93) -0.08 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 8.34 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

