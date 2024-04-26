Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $121,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $115.43 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

View Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.