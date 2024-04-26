Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $121,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000.
Insider Activity
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 High-performing Stocks That Could Rip Once Markets Turn Back Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Fires a Trend Following Signal: Targets Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.