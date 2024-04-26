Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,281. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 28,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

