HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HMN Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

HMN Financial stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.15.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

