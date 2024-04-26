ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $363.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $362.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $300.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.20. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

