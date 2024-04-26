iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,443,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 33,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

