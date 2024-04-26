Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.