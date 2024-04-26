Methanex Co. (MX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:MX opened at C$65.24 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$50.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.3199412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

