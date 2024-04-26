Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lowered by Analyst

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

