Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Increased by Analyst

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $13.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.58. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.24 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.52. 153,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.81. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

