Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

