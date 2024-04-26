Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

