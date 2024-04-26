Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 31st total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $33.68 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

