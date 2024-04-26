Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,057.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $3,116.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,811.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,416.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

