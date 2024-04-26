Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stericycle updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.500 EPS.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 421,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,018. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

