Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ TER traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,171. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

