The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 4th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,717. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.40. The stock has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

