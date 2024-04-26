Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.