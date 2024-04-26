Ultra Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $60.87 million and $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,470.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.67 or 0.00748666 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00102434 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16811974 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $972,149.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

