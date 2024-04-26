Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:VRT opened at $92.70 on Friday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.
In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
