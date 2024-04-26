Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $92.70 on Friday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.