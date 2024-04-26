West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 1.4 %

WTBA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.82 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

