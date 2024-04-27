Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.27 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.