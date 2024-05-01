Daniel Sharp Buys 250,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Sharp bought 250,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,552.63).
Alcidion Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Alcidion Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alcidion Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- About the Markup Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Alcidion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcidion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.