Daniel Sharp Buys 250,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Sharp bought 250,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,552.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alcidion Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and licensing of healthcare software products in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers Miya Precision, a consolidated fast healthcare interoperability resource (FHIR) based platform to deliver smart healthcare; Smartpage, a smartphone and web-based system for hospital communication and task management to address the requirements of clinical and non-clinical users; Patientrack, a real-time patient monitoring and risk screening solution; Silverlink, a patient administration system; and ExtraMed, a clinical and patient flow management software.

