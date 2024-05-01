SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

