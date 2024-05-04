SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YCG LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 2,008,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

