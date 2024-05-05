Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.53

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.53 and traded as high as $179.99. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $177.91, with a volume of 4,406,357 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,011,000 after purchasing an additional 422,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,686,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,606,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

