CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.83

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 137712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

CEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

