Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Buys C$27,588.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,588.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Don Gray purchased 41,200 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$163.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PRQ. Stifel Canada cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

